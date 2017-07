Virginia Tech senior kicker Joey Slye is on the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented each season to the best placekicker in college football.

Slye was a semifinalist for the award in both 2015 and 2016.

He was named First-Team All-ACC last season.

Slye needs just five field goals this year to break the record for the most in program history, and he is 51-points shy of becoming the Hokies' all-time leading scorer.