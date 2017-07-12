Work on Route 250 Causing Nighttime Closures in Albemarle County

Route 250 going through Pantops in Albemarle Coutny

Drivers in Albemarle County can expect some nighttime delays as crews continue work on Route 250 to construct a new crosswalk.

The crosswalk will connect Luxor Road and State Farm Boulevard and allow pedestrians to cross Route 250 safely.

Crews are also milling and paving on both sides of Route 250 from the Interstate 64 interchange to the Charlottesville city limits.

One lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The crosswalk is expected to be finished later in July.