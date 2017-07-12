SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park RallyPosted: Updated:
RELATED ARTICLE: Charlottesville Leaders Condemn Torchlight Demonstration at Lee Park
RELATED ARTICLE: Controversial Activists File Permits to Hold Rallies in Charlottesville
RELATED ARTICLE: KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
RELATED ARTICLE: Lee Statue-Removal Protesters Clash with Supporters at Park
RELATED ARTICLE: Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
Viewer Poll
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 359 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 5%
- 1349 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 13%
- 3379 votes
- Don't change anything
- 78%
- 21084 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 838 votes
- RELATED ARTICLES: In Depth: Central Virginia Debates over Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park RallyMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park Rally
Showing Up For Racial Justice sent an email to City Council, urging Charlottesville to revoke the permit for the “Unite the Right” rally scheduled for August 12.
-
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.
-
Charlottesville Files Documents in Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
The city of Charlottesville submits that the Lee Statue does not qualify as a war monument and does not receive that protection under state law.
-
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.
-
Counterprotesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.
-
KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.
-
Lee Statue Vandalized Ahead of KKK Rally in Charlottesville
The statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park was vandalized sometime overnight between Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. The statue was tagged with graffiti and covered in red paint.
-
Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally
On July 8, the Charlottesville Police Department will close the following roadways from Noon until the conclusion of the event.
-