Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Yancey Options, Fire Rescue Funds

The future of the Yancey Elementary School Building was discussed at a meeting of the Albemarle County board of supervisors on July 12.

Earlier this year, the school board voted to close Yancey Elementary.

The board talked about what will happen to the property once the school is officially vacated. The decision will be made once the school board has turned the school back over to the county.

Piedmont Virginia Community College has shown interest in using the building as satellite campus site. Albemarle police could also use the space along with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Albemarle County Supervisor Liz Palmer solicited the community for suggestions on how to use the space and there has been a lot of interest." There's all sorts of things the community really needs and it's a beautiful building. It's in great shape. And it just makes a lot of sense to take advantage of that," Palmer said.

The board voted 5 to 1 to consolidate the fire rescue services fund into the county's general fund. It doesn't affect services but the board thinks it will provide better clarity about how those dollars are spent.

Brad Sheffield was the dissenting vote.

The board also met earlier on Wednesday behind closed doors over and the search for a new county executive. A source tells NBC29 that there will be no movement on that hiring decision until the end of the month at the earliest.