Charlottesville Area Community Foundation Awards Groups Grant

Wednesday, the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation announced the recipients of a grant to help create a bike and pedestrian trail network.

The Piedmont Environmental Council and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission will receive nearly $180,000 in the form of a two-year grant from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. The grant will help complete plans, spark community support, and begin implementation for a bike and pedestrian trail network.

The partners will work with the city of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, community leaders, and property owners to create a shared vision for the trail system.

The hope is to have a trail network connecting existing trail pieces to neighborhoods, Monticello, retail, and places of work.

“To the average person, this is an opportunity for our community to have enhanced transportation networks and ways to be off the street to be able to connect the places you live with where you work and play and recreational areas, as well,” said Brennan Gould, director of programs at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

The partners say there are layouts for various bike and pedestrian trail, but there was never a great level of ownership and investment to move the project forward.

The grant will help join existing trails to others creating a shared vision that works for everyone.