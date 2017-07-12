Defense Motion for Bank Robbery Defendant Denied

A bank robbery case went before a judge at Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday.

Cole Nordick was arrested back in January 2016 after a long standoff with police. He is charged with armed bank robbery.

A judge denied a motion from the defense to suppress evidence in the case on July 12.

The evidence involved a statement Nordick made while in police custody about a jacket that he supposedly wore on the day of the robbery.

Another motions hearing is scheduled for July 20.