Defense Motion for Bank Robbery Defendant Denied

Cole Franklin Nordick
A bank robbery case went before a judge at Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday.
Cole Nordick was arrested back in January 2016 after a long standoff with police. He is charged with armed bank robbery.
A judge denied a motion from the defense to suppress evidence in the case on July 12.
The evidence involved a statement Nordick made while in police custody about a jacket that he supposedly wore on the day of the robbery.
Another motions hearing is scheduled for July 20.