Three Convicted in Charlottesville Federal Court in International Drug Case

Three Convicted in Charlottesville Federal Court in International Drug CasePosted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A jury in Charlottesville’s federal court convicted three people in an international drug case.
Evidence showed 39-year-old Jason Bradley from Chicago was living in China and shipping drugs back to the U.S.
Two people from Charlotte, North Carolina were convicted of conspiracy to distribute those drugs.
Five others, including Bradley’s wife, pleaded guilty and testified at trial.
Western District of Virginia Press Release: