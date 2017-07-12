E.Coli Concerns Prompt Greene County Water Company to Take Well Offline

A water company in Greene County has taken one of its wells offline after detection of E. coli.

The Mountain Lakes Water Company says the E. coli is not in its distribution system and it's complying with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules.

The E. coli was detected in a raw water sample from a water well source. This means the water had not been chlorinated at the company’s chlorine facility.

Mountain Lakes says it is working with the state department of health to take corrective actions, they are also conducting an investigation to figure out the reason for the contamination.