Virginia Jumps 6 Spots in CNBC’s Annual ‘Best States for Business’ in 2017

The commonwealth received some good news Wednesday regarding business and economic development.

CNBC ranks Virginia seventh in a new report that lists the best states to do business in.

The state was ranked 13th in 2016.

The report comes after a 1.5 percent increase in economic growth in 2016 and an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent.

Virginia Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Barry DuVal says that while the commonwealth still has more work to do, the new ranking helps to draw more business to the state.