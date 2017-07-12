Quantcast

Man Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired on UVA's Grounds

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

University of Virginia police arrested a suspect they believe fired a gun on grounds on July 12.

University police say somebody fired shots into the air after an argument just before 10 pm near UVA’s Bavaro hall.

They say two men then left the scene in a white dodge charger.

Police later released an update saying they identified the suspect who fired the gun, and arrested him, but they have not released his name.

  • Man Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired on UVA's GroundsMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story