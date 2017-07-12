City of Charlottesville Files Documents in Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues

The City of Charlottesville has filed more documents in the lawsuit over the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

Back in March, The Monument Fund, Inc., The Virginia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc., and eleven individuals filed a lawsuit in Charlottesville Circuit Court. They claim that the City cannot remove the statue because it violates a state law that prohibits removing monuments or memorials to war veterans

City leaders, however, argue that the removal is not against state law as claimed by the groups. Charlottesville maintains that the law applies to towns and cities beginning in 1997, and has no application to the Lee statue, which was erected in 1924.

The City also claims that the statue does not qualify as a war memorial or monument protected by the code.

Their argument restates a number of positions laid out in earlier hearings and court filings.

The next hearing for this case is set for August 30.