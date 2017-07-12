Police Arrest, Charge Man in Connection to I-64 Stabbing in Albemarle Co.

Rodney D. Burnett ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a reported stabbing along Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.
Forty-six-year-old Rodney D. Burnett is charged with malicious wounding. Police located him along Batesville Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, and took him into custody.
Virginia State Police “found a woman who had been maliciously assaulted” in the area of mile marker 101 on I-64 at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday.
A trooper told NBC29 that the victim had been stabbed. She was transported to the University of Virginia Medical, and is reportedly in critical condition.
Burnett is being held at Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
