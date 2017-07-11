Tom Sox Win on the Road, Beat Staunton Braves 8-5

The Charlottesville Tom Sox defeated Staunton 8-5 from Gypsy Hill Park Tuesday night (July 11th).

It was the Tom Sox tenth win in their last eleven games as they improved to a record of 20-6 on the season.

Charlottesville is back in action Wednesday when it hosts Harrisonburg at C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.

First pitch is 7:00 p.m.