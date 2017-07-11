Quantcast

Tom Sox Win on the Road, Beat Staunton Braves 8-5

Posted: Updated:
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Tom Sox defeated Staunton 8-5 from Gypsy Hill Park Tuesday night (July 11th).

It was the Tom Sox tenth win in their last eleven games as they improved to a record of 20-6 on the season.

Charlottesville is back in action Wednesday when it hosts Harrisonburg at C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.

First pitch is 7:00 p.m.

  • Tom Sox Win on the Road, Beat Staunton Braves 8-5More>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story