Rep. Garrett Introduces Bills to Honor Dakota Rigsby, Humayun Khan

Tuesday, 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett (R) introduced two bills in hopes of honoring fallen military heroes Dakota Rigsby and Humayun Khan from central Virginia.

Rigsby was one of seven sailors who recently died aboard the USS Fitzgerald on June 17 after a container ship collided with an American destroyer off the coast of Japan.

Garrett's proposed bill seeks to rename the U.S. Post Office located in Palmyra in his honor.

A separate bill would name the post office at the University of Virginia after Khan, who graduated from the university in 2000. Khan was killed in Iraq while serving with the army in 2004.

Both of the post offices are currently nameless.