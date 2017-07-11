Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally

The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.

Jason Kessler held a press conference Tuesday in front of the Charlottesville Police Department. Kessler boasted that he will have 700 supporters at the event including Richard Spencer. Kessler also says he's working with a private security company.

"Nothing against any other group of people, against Muslims, against blacks, whomever. But they have entire continents in which they can inhabit and they have places where their culture and their blood lines are secure. In the United States we are being replaced," Kessler said.

The "Unite the Right" rally is set for August 12 in Emancipation Park. The rally is in support of keeping the Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee.