Quantcast

Virginia State Police Investigating Stabbing on Interstate 64

Posted: Updated:
scene of stabbing incident in Albemarle County scene of stabbing incident in Albemarle County
scene of stabbing incident in Albemarle County scene of stabbing incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia State Police is investigating a stabbing that happened on Interstate 64.

Police say they got the call about 6:15 p.m. and responded to mile marker 101 eastbound on I-64 where they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries.

Albemarle County police located the suspect and the vehicle he was in. That man's been detained and police aren't releasing any further details at this time.

Press Statement from Virginia State Police:

At 6:14 p.m., Tuesday (July 11), Virginia State Police responded to Interstate 64 at the 101 mile marker in Albemarle County for a report of an injured party.

There they found a woman who had been maliciously assaulted. She has been transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

With the assistance of Albemarle County Police, a suspect vehicle has been located and a male subject detained. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

 