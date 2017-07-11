Virginia State Police Investigating Stabbing on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police is investigating a stabbing that happened on Interstate 64.

Police say they got the call about 6:15 p.m. and responded to mile marker 101 eastbound on I-64 where they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries.

Albemarle County police located the suspect and the vehicle he was in. That man's been detained and police aren't releasing any further details at this time.