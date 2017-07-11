Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department to host "Open House" at Carver Recreation Center

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

The City of Charlottesville Parks & Recreation department will be holding an Open House at Carver Recreation Center and Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Carver's Open House will be held from 10:00am-2:00pm and will include facility tours, group exercise classes, light refreshments and make and take crafts for the kids.

Smith's open house will be from 2:00pm - 5:00pm and include facility tours and free swimming. Prize drawings will be at both facilities.



Carver Event Schedule

10:00 am - 2:00 pm Free admission, Facility tours, Group exercise classes, Open Gym Basketball

10:00 am - 2:00 pm Make and take crafts



Smith Event Schedule

2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Free admission, Facility tours

2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Recreation swimming, Lap swimming, zero-depth play structure, current channel and water slides will be open

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Diving board is available.



For more information please call Carver Recreation Center at 434-970-3053 or Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center at 434-970-3072 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.