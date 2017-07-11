Virginia First to Join Public Safety Broadband Network

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Governor Terry McAuliffe says Virginia is the first state in the country to opt-in to a national public safety broadband network.

McAuliffe signed a letter of intent Monday saying that Virginia will allow the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T to move forward with the development of the network.

McAuliffe said the letter marks a "significant step" toward fulfilling a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that a dedicated nationwide broadband network be created to help public safety agencies communicate during large-scale emergencies.

