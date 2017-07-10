VDOT Hosting Public Meeting on Churchville Bridge Replacement

Virginia Department of Transportation is in the beginning stages of replacing an 80-year-old bridge just outside Churchville, and they want to hear from the public.

The two-lane bridge covering Bell Creek has reached the end of its time. The proposed project will widen the bridge by 20 feet making it safer. VDOT aims to begin construction in late 2020.

The public meeting is Thursday afternoon at Churchville Elementary School from 4 to 6 p.m..