VDOT Hosting Public Meeting on Churchville Bridge Replacement

Bell Creek bridge in Churchville Bell Creek bridge in Churchville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia Department of Transportation is in the beginning stages of replacing an 80-year-old bridge just outside Churchville, and they want to hear from the public.

The two-lane bridge covering Bell Creek has reached the end of its time. The proposed project will widen the bridge by 20 feet making it safer. VDOT aims to begin construction in late 2020.

The public meeting is Thursday afternoon at Churchville Elementary School from 4 to 6 p.m..

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

