Waynesboro Man in Child Pornography Case Will Plead in September

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

In Waynesboro, a man facing sex charges will plead another day.

Sixty-nine-year-old Houston Miller was expected to plead Monday in Waynesboro Circuit Court, but the case has been continued. Miller, along with 45-year old Kelly Denise Claytor, is accused of sexually abusing a child from May until November of last year.

He's charged with possessing child pornography, sexual battery, and three counts of consensual sex with a child over fifteen.

The case was continued to Sept. 1. Claytor pleaded guilty to her charges in may and will be sentenced in September.

