Trial Delayed After Abduction Suspect Asks for New Attorney

John Shover John Shover
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The case against a man facing abduction and sex charges has been delayed.

Forty-six-year old John David Shover II was set to plead Monday in Augusta Circuit Court, but instead he asked for a new attorney. The alleged incident happened nearly a year ago when the Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Shover held two people against their will at gunpoint until surrendering to deputies.

Shover faces multiple charges including abduction, gun, and sex charges. A psychological evaluation has been done. Shover remains at Middle River Regional Jail.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

