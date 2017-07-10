Trial Delayed After Abduction Suspect Asks for New Attorney

The case against a man facing abduction and sex charges has been delayed.

Forty-six-year old John David Shover II was set to plead Monday in Augusta Circuit Court, but instead he asked for a new attorney. The alleged incident happened nearly a year ago when the Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Shover held two people against their will at gunpoint until surrendering to deputies.

Shover faces multiple charges including abduction, gun, and sex charges. A psychological evaluation has been done. Shover remains at Middle River Regional Jail.