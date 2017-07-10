Louisa Man Arrested in Greene County on Solicitation of Minor Charge

Press Release from Greene County Sheriff's Office:

On Friday 7/7/17 Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Michael Allen Garrison. Mr. Garrison was charged with felony Solicitation of a minor over a computer.

Mr. Garrison is a resident of Louisa, the offenses occurred in Greene County. Mr. Garrison is currently being held on a $2500 secure bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

No further comment is available at this time, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the

Greene County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)