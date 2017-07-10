Greene County Sheriff Arrests Orange County Man for Reckless Driving

Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Friday 7/7/17 a Greene County Deputy stopped an individual for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle was Guy Christopher Wilde, 48-year-old resident of Orange County. Through the course of the traffic stop various drug items were located inside the vehicle.

Mr. Wilde is currently charged with the following:

18.2-250.1 possession of marijuana

18.2-250 possession of heroin

46.2-864 reckless driving

Various other drugs were sent to the Department of Forensic Science for identification. Pending lab results additional charges will be placed.

Mr. Wilde is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.