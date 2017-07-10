Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes Not All Online

There's some missing information from the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. Some of the meeting minutes are not online yet.

Over the course of 7 months, the BOS has held 28 meetings total, but minutes are posted for only four of them.

Lee Catlin, says the board has three to four meetings per month that can go four to six hours or longer which contributes to the delay in minutes being approved and posted on the web page.

“They have to be transcribed, they have to be checked at several levels, they have to be loaded on to the website, sometimes there's a delay at one point or another during the process that leads to a lag in the minutes being officially posted to the website,” Lee Catlin, assistant county executive, said.

County officials also say that staffing changes with key roles in the minutes’ process have contributed to the issue.

The county has noted that actions letters are posted within a week of each meeting with details of the meeting. You can also view the minutes in person at the county office prior to being published online.