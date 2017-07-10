Albemarle County Receiving State Funding for Dam Safety

Governor Terry McAuliffe recently announced that roughly $1.15 million in state grants will go toward upgrading dozens of Virginia’s dams.

The grants are to enhance public safety, reduce the risk of dam failures, and prevent property damage from flooding.

Albemarle County will get a little more than $85,000. The county operates and maintains six out of about 100 dams in the area.

"Some of the dams around here started out as being farm ponds, so a lot of the construction techniques maybe weren't that great," said Albemarle County Environmental Services Chief Greg Harper.

The state funds will help support 72 projects in the commonwealth. More than half of the dams receiving funding are classified as high hazard, meaning they pose the greatest risk to life and property upon failure.

Grants were awarded from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund, managed by the Virginia Resources Authority.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.