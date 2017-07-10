Augusta Health Moves ER Walk-in Patient Entrance for Construction

Patients heading to the emergency room at Augusta Health in Fishersville will find a detour to the ER entrance.

The hospital moved its walk-in patient entrance Monday to make way for a $22 million expansion of the emergency department. The temporary entrance is right around the corner from the old one.

The former ambulance-only driveway is now separated into lanes for both patient drop-off and ambulances. Detour signs point the new direction and a team of greeters is keeping an eye out for patients perplexed by the move.

“When people are making a trip to the ED, it's usually a momentous occasion and it's not one they expected, and often you revert to what you know. So, we needed to make sure we were well-marked and got the information out as much as possible so people would not be thrown by the move,” Lisa Schwenk, Augusta Health director of public relations, said.

Construction on the expanded ER is expected to take 12 to 18 months. Augusta Health is providing free valet parking at the temporary entrance, so ER patients can pull up and drop-off their cars in a rush.