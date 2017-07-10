Augusta Health Moves ER Walk-in Patient Entrance for Construction

Augusta Health Moves ER Walk-in Patient Entrance for ConstructionPosted: Updated:
Augusta Health Walk-in Entrance zone in Fishersville
Augusta Health Moves ER Walk-in Patient Entrance for ConstructionMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story