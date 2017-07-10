Woman Involved with Non-Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Indicted

A Louisa County woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a shootout with two law enforcement officers.

A Louisa County grand jury indicted 42-year-old Misty Dawn Shutts Norwood on two felony charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer on July 10.

In May, investigators say Norwood came out of her house, shot at a sheriff deputy, and then at a Virginia state trooper responding as backup.

The officers fired back striking Norwood. Norwood was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

A trial date has not been set.