Quantcast

Woman Involved with Non-Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Indicted

Posted: Updated:

A Louisa County woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a shootout with two law enforcement officers.

A Louisa County grand jury indicted 42-year-old Misty Dawn Shutts Norwood on two felony charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer on July 10.     

In May, investigators say Norwood came out of her house, shot at a sheriff deputy, and then at a Virginia state trooper responding as backup.

The officers fired back striking Norwood. Norwood was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment. 

A trial date has not been set. 

  • Woman Involved with Non-Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting IndictedMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story