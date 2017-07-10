Peachtree Peaking Heading into Southeast Regional Tournament

The Peachtree 12U Baseball team is headed to Clemmons, North Carolina to compete in the Babe Ruth Southeast Regional Tournament on Tuesday.

Only two teams from the Commonwealth are represented in the eight-team tournament.

Making the Babe Ruth Southeast Regional Tournament has been a longstanding goal for Peachtree head coach John Thomas and this Pride team.

"Its a goal that we've had with the kids since they were ten years old," says Thomas. "Last year in states, we came in third place, which was one game shy of making the Southeast Regional."

Coming up short last year, proved to be the motivation for Peachtree, coming into this season.

"The coaches were really hard on us through the Fall and Spring," says Peachtree short stop Brandon Thomas. "They were really pushing us."

"We were just looking to do better than last year," says Peachtree pitcher and infielder Noah Murray. "We did that and we got an extra bonus with it actually. We got chosen to go to regionals."

Its just the fourth time in Peachtree's thirty-plus year program history, that a team has reached the Southeast Regional.

"I've dreamed of it, since 9U," says Peachtree outfielder Anthony Garono. "I didn’t think it was going to happen but with this team we have a pretty good chance to do well in regionals."

Peachtree hit 22 home runs in six games to finish as runners up at the Babe Ruth State Tournament.

The Pride say, they're peaking at the right time.

"There's no doubt we're playing the best baseball we've ever played," says assistant coach Ned Hardy.

"When we're all cheering for each other and really just supporting one another I think that's when our bats come alive," says Murray.

"Hitting nine home runs in an inning is pretty good for a team," says Garono.

The Pride are hoping they can keep that momentum going when they take on Atlantic Beach Florida in their first game on Tuesday.

"We're going into it to win but we're going to have to be pitch perfect, if we want to win," says Thomas.

"We're only going to get better because we know this could be our last time playing on this kind of field," says Garono.

In order to offset travel costs for these determined boys and their dedicated parents, a gofundme page has been created. The boys sincerely appreciate the donation!

You can donate at this link here: https://www.gofundme.com/peachtree-12u-baseball-regionals