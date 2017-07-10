Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Orange County

07/10/2017 Release from Virginia State Police:



Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County that occurred on July 10, 2017, at approximately 8 a.m.



The crash occurred on Route 15 - 2/10 of a mile north of Route 33, just north of the town of Gordonsville in front of the Inwood Restaurant.



A 2005 Mitsubishi four door was traveling southbound on Rt. 15 when it crossed over into the northbound lanes of Rt. 15. The Mitsubishi struck a 2012 GMC PU that was pulling a cattle trailer loaded with six cows. After the impact the GMC PU ran off the roadway to the right and struck three parked cars that were in the restaurant parking lot.



The driver of the 2005 Mitsubishi four door died at the scene as the result of injuries sustained in the crash and is identified as Jesse Lafon Nicholson, age 22, of Gordonsville.



The driver of the GMC Daniel Lee Christian, age 47, of Mineral was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center. There were no other injuries since the parked vehicles were unoccupied.



A local veterinarian examined the cattle and found that none of the them were injured and all were transported form the scene.



The causative factors that lead to the crash are still under investigation by Senior Trooper J. D. Jones.



Several local agencies assisted at the scene that include Orange County Sheriff’s Office, VDOT, Orange County Fire and Rescue Units from Orange County and Barboursville