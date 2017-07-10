Sheriff's Office: Deputies Engaged in High-Speed Chase of Stolen Car

Sheriff's Office: Deputies Engaged in High-Speed Chase of Stolen CarPosted: Updated:
Authorities are looking for the person who led deputies on a high-speed chase in two counties Sunday night.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a deputy noticed a Subaru WRX speeding in on Interstate 64 around 11 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Authorities say the car was going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The Subaru reportedly continued onto Interstate 81 into Rockingham County, with deputies in pursuit.
The car crashed after taking Exit 240, and the driver fled on foot.
Authorities later determined the car had been reported stolen from Charlottesville.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017, or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.
07/10/2017 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:
On 07/09/17, at approximately 2314 hours, a deputy was traveling east on I-64 when he encountered a vehicle traveling west (I-64) that was speeding excessively.
A check of the vehicle’s speed with speed measuring equipment revealed that the vehicle in question was traveling 95 in a 65 mph zone.
The deputy caught up to the vehicle, whose speed was still excessive, and attempted to stop it for the infraction.
Failing to yield, a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle continued until reaching I-81, and proceeded north, eventually entering Rockingham County where deputies from that jurisdiction had responded to assist.
The vehicle exited at the 240 and subsequently crashed; the driver fled on foot. A search of the area with K-9’s and air support yielded negative results.
The vehicle, a Subaru WRX, was later determined to be stolen from the City of Charlottesville.
If anyone has any information concerning this theft, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.322.2017 or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333.