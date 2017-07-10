Sheriff's Office: Deputies Engaged in High-Speed Chase of Stolen Car

Authorities are looking for the person who led deputies on a high-speed chase in two counties Sunday night.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a deputy noticed a Subaru WRX speeding in on Interstate 64 around 11 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Authorities say the car was going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The Subaru reportedly continued onto Interstate 81 into Rockingham County, with deputies in pursuit.

The car crashed after taking Exit 240, and the driver fled on foot.

Authorities later determined the car had been reported stolen from Charlottesville.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017, or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.