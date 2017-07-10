Quantcast

4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally

Police detaining a person during a rally at Justice Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Police detaining a person during a rally at Justice Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)
Supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK holding a rally at Justice Park (FILE IMAGE) Supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK holding a rally at Justice Park (FILE IMAGE)
Police detaining a person during a rally at Justice Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Police detaining a person during a rally at Justice Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Four people are facing felony charges after counter-protesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.

A total of 22 people were arrested in connection to the hate group’s Saturday, July 8, rally at Justice Park in downtown Charlottesville.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarah E. Barner, 18-year-old Naomi Michelle Bendersky, and 20-year-old Diego Trujillo are each charged with a felony count of wearing a mask in public. Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Lee Romeo is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Klan members had acquired a permit from the city to gather at the park, saying the event was in support Southern heritage and against City Council’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

According to officials, about 50 supporters were met by a crowd of over a 1,000 people. Around 200 law enforcement officers from different jurisdictions were on hand for the mostly peaceful counter protest that enveloped the park.

Police did use tear gas after the rally to disperse a crowd of people blocking the KKK group from leaving the area.

All four people charged with felonies appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, July 10, and were appointed public defenders. They are all scheduled to be back in court on August 24.

Authorities have so far charged the following people with misdemeanors:

  • Assault and Battery(1) - 28-year-old Jarell Sykes Jones
  • Failing to Disperse in a Riot (1) - 19-year-old Rasha Langston
  • Obstructing Free Passage (5) - 24-year-old Jo Zenobia Donahue, 38-year-old Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh, 52-year-old Thomas Freman, 28-year-old Nicolas Roy McCarthy, 37-year-old Jeanne Marie Peterson
  • Obstructing Justice (3) - 26-year-old Katherine M. Niles, 25-year-old Tracy Gene Redd, 25-year-old Erika Jenna Riles

