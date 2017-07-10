Free Community Emergency Response Team Training in Charlottesville

Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Office of Emergency Management Press Release:

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Office of Emergency Management is offering FREE Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training beginning July 25th.

The Level 1 orientation for the CERT program will be held on three evenings: Tuesday, July 25th in the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire; Wednesday, August 2nd at the Crozet Library; and Thursday, September 7th in the Albemarle County Office Building on 5th Street. All classes will be held 6-9pm. The Level 1 training orients citizens on regional hazards, personal preparedness, and elements of fire safety and medical operations.

CERT is a national program designed to prepare citizens to respond to immediate needs following a major disaster. In the event of an emergency, first responders who provide fire and medical services may not be able to meet the demand for these services.

Factors such as number of victims, communications failures, and road blockages can prevent people from having access to the emergency services they have come to expect at a moment’s notice through 9-1-1.

People may have to rely on each other for help in order to meet their immediate life-saving and life sustaining needs.

Citizens can register for a CERT Level 1 course by emailing certcville@gmail.com or calling 434-971-1263. For more information, visit www.charlottesvilleCERT.org.