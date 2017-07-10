Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigating Scrap Metal Theft

07/10/2017 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



During the early morning hours of Sunday, July 2, 2017, deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Laurel Hill Road., Verona, Va. for the report of a theft from the Daikin Corporation.



A person(s) unknown unlawfully procured a piece of heavy equipment, which had been at a nearby construction site, and used it to forcefully enter a fenced in storage area. The equipment was then used to haul away thousands of dollars’ worth of scrap metal.



The type and amount of material stolen is purposely being withheld at this time to authenticate any leads that develop.



The theft is believed to have occurred overnight on the 2nd, between midnight and 6 a.m.



If anyone has any information concerning this theft, they are encouraged to contact crime stoppers at 800.322.2017 or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333.