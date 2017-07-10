Waynesboro Police Investigating Crash Between Bicyclist and SUV

07/10/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving a bicyclist Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.



The collision occurred on B Street at its intersection with Ivanhoe Avenue when a 22-year-old Waynesboro man, who was traveling north on Ivanhoe, disregarded the stop sign and rode his bicycle into the path of a 2014 Nissan SUV that was proceeding west on B Street.



The operator of the Nissan was a 58-year-old Augusta County woman who was not injured.



The bicyclist, who sustained what appeared to be serious injuries, was transported by Rescue Squad to a predesignated landing zone and subsequently airlifted to the University of Virginia.

Investigation continues.