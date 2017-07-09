VBL South All-Stars Shut Out North 5-0

Sean McCraken would get the win for the South

The Valley Baseball League South Division All-Star team defeated the North 5-0 from Veterans Memorial Park Sunday (July 9th) evening.

The South was coached by Tom Sox manager Corey Hunt.

Eight Tom Sox players were on the VBL South team.

Three of them were pitchers including, Sean McCraken, Rick Spiers and Joe Burris.

The three Charlottesville pitchers combined to work three innings, giving up just two hits total en route to helping the South shut out the North.

Tom Sox Catcher Brandon Johnson, second baseman Michael Wielansky and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino started the game for the South.

Catcher Eric Jones and outfielder Kyle Battle also represented the Tom Sox on the all-star team.

Battle was the only member from Charlottesville to record a hit in the game.

The All-Star game was scoreless through the first five innings.

The South broke through in the bottom sixth when Staunton's Payton Robertson scored on a fielder's choice from Jones to make it 1-0.

Two more runs were scored by the South in the 8th inning, including one run that was scored on a RBI single from Battle to make it 3-0.

McCraken would get the win for the South.

He became the third straight Tom Sox pitcher to get the win in the All-Star game.

McCraken joins Daniel Johnson, who got the win two years ago, and Brooks Crawford, who did it last year