Fluvanna County Trainees Graduate EMT Class

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Ten new EMTs are ready to save lives in Fluvanna County.

The trainees earned their graduation certificates Sunday evening after enduring six months of rigorous training, exams, and hands-on experience.

The class began in January with 18 students, but only 10 completed the course to become EMTs.

“They went through scrutiny, judgement -- we had to judge every move, every skill that they learned had to be perfect, because we're talking about patients’ lives and this class was very dedicated,” said Nancy Shrewsbury, EMT course instructor.

These graduates will now go on to serve as volunteer EMTs for Lake Monticello Rescue and Fluvanna County Rescue.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

