Together Cville Holds Potluck, Discusses Future Plans

A group that had a major presence in opposing the Ku Klux Klan at their rally in Justice Park Saturday gathered for a potluck dinner Sunday night to reflect on the rally and counter protest.

Together Cville, a group whose members turned out in full force to protest the KKK, met Sunday at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park for a unity potluck dinner and discussion of Saturday’s events.

Together Cville holds these dinners once a month, but this one was different. Members applauded each other for their work at Saturday’s rally and they discussed future plans on how to continue to unite the city against oppression.

“I was very pleased to see that so many people did come out to show their opposition to the KKK. The KKK was completely overwhelmed by the counter demonstrators and that's a very positive sign,” said Nathan Moore of Together Cville.

“I'm happy that a lot of people turned out and most everybody was peaceful. I think there are things to be learned on our end in terms of organizing and things that the city government needs to learn about how to support the community,” said Marla Muntner of Together Cville.

There were about 50 people at the potluck dinner and almost all of them participated in Saturday’s counter protest in one way or another.

Muntner, one of the group's organizers, is hesitant to call their efforts Saturday a win. Rather, she says they are forever fighting a long-term battle.