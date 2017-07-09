Quantcast

CHS Senior A.J. Stouffer Wins Charlottesville City Golf Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville High School senior A.J. Stouffer won the 30th annual Charlottesville City Golf Championship with a score of 6-under par at Meadowcreek Golf Club on Sunday.

Stouffer is the youngest winner since Wes Eklund won the trophy as a senior at Albemarle High School in 2007.

A.J. Stouffer shot an Even-Par 71 on Sunday, and finished eight strokes ahead of second place.

Stouffer took control of the tournament with a 65 on Saturday, and he says he didn't change his approach too much on Sunday.

"I really came into today just trying to play my game," says Stouffer.  "I know if I get too hesitant, like I did on first hole, I ended up three-putting.  I was just like, 'Allright, play your game.'  I was lucky, I hit every green except the last.  It was nice.  I never really was in too much trouble, and I never really had too many worries.  It was a good day."

Phil Mahone shot a 71 on Sunday to move up to 2nd place.

Taylor Ratliff finished 3rd after a 73, while Neal Pease came in 4th, and Matt Wade was 5th.

30th Annual Advantage Home Contracting Charlottesville City Golf Championship
1 Bruce (A.J.) Stouffer -6 71 65 71 207
2 Phil Mahone +2 74 70 71 215
3 Taylor Ratliff +3 72 71 73 216
4 Neal Pease +5 72 71 75 218
5 Matt Wade +6 76 73 70 219
6 Chuck Crenshaw +7 70 74 76 220
7 Jay Fisher +7 71 74 75 220
8 Caleb Martin +10 74 74 75 223
9 Jeff Toms +11 76 79 69 224
10 Neil Davis +12 69 76 80 225
11 Scott Garrison +12 71 74 80 225
12 Boston Craddock +13 72 76 78 226
13 Bill Hamilton +14 78 75 74 227
14 Steve Cox +15 75 77 76 228
15 Jackson Bruns +15 72 78 78 228
16 Graham Johnson +16 77 74 78 229
17 Billie Batchelor +18 73 78 80 231
18 Jack Crombie +19 77 76 79 232
19 Jason Hilton +21 81 75 78 234
20 Bob Rotella +21 78 76 80 234
21 Drew Wine +22 74 78 83 235
22 Christopher Beveridge +23 76 81 79 236
23 Mike Riso +23 77 83 76 236
24 Nick Juers +23 75 77 84 236
25 Austin Turner +24 80 80 77 237
26 Forbes Feminella +25 78 79 81 238
27 Eric Branch +28 79 79 83 241
28 Phil Seay +29 78 81 83 242
29 Harry Peery +32 79 86 80 245
30 Kyle Record +33 87 80 79 246
31 Bill Ryals +33 78 84 84 246
32 Donald Robertson +34 81 80 86 247
33 Scott Harper +35 83 80 85 248
34 David Woodside +36 87 85 77 249
35 Greg Crum +36 82 81 86 249
36 Blair Engle +37 84 79 87 250
37 Patrick Foltz +37 83 80 87 250
38 Mike Wade +37 77 85 88 250
39 Kenny Hicks +38 86 83 82 251
40 Jimmy Casella +38 84 85 82 251
41 Todd Williams +40 82 87 84 253
42 Robert Platt +42 86 83 86 255
43 Pip Arnette +42 85 87 83 255
44 Will Bickers +43 81 83 92 256
45 David Michel +45 84 88 86 258
46 Sean Stavitski +50 84 92 87 263
47 Jimmy Vipperman +51 85 86 93 264
48 Lorenzo Dyer +54 92 86 89 267
49 Carl Shade +57 90 86 94 270
50 Ethan Lohr +57 88 88 94 270
51 Matthew Shick +58 100 90 81 271
52 Scott Stavitski +61 92 86 96 274
53 Christopher Yates +63 87 102 87 276
54 Robert Lloyd +66 94 93 92 279
55 Tyler Walker +66 88 98 93 279
56 Jonathan Stevens +69 96 92 94 282
57 Chris Shaner +96 107 98 104 309 