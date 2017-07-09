CHS Senior A.J. Stouffer Wins Charlottesville City Golf Championship

The Charlottesville HS senior is the youngest winner since Wes Eklund in 2007

Charlottesville High School senior A.J. Stouffer won the 30th annual Charlottesville City Golf Championship with a score of 6-under par at Meadowcreek Golf Club on Sunday.

Stouffer is the youngest winner since Wes Eklund won the trophy as a senior at Albemarle High School in 2007.

A.J. Stouffer shot an Even-Par 71 on Sunday, and finished eight strokes ahead of second place.

Stouffer took control of the tournament with a 65 on Saturday, and he says he didn't change his approach too much on Sunday.

"I really came into today just trying to play my game," says Stouffer. "I know if I get too hesitant, like I did on first hole, I ended up three-putting. I was just like, 'Allright, play your game.' I was lucky, I hit every green except the last. It was nice. I never really was in too much trouble, and I never really had too many worries. It was a good day."

Phil Mahone shot a 71 on Sunday to move up to 2nd place.

Taylor Ratliff finished 3rd after a 73, while Neal Pease came in 4th, and Matt Wade was 5th.