CHS Senior A.J. Stouffer Wins Charlottesville City Golf Championship

A.J. Stouffer won the City Championship by eight strokes
The Charlottesville HS senior is the youngest winner since Wes Eklund in 2007 CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville High School senior A.J. Stouffer won the 30th annual Charlottesville City Golf Championship with a score of 6-under par at Meadowcreek Golf Club on Sunday.
Stouffer is the youngest winner since Wes Eklund won the trophy as a senior at Albemarle High School in 2007.
A.J. Stouffer shot an Even-Par 71 on Sunday, and finished eight strokes ahead of second place.
Stouffer took control of the tournament with a 65 on Saturday, and he says he didn't change his approach too much on Sunday.
"I really came into today just trying to play my game," says Stouffer. "I know if I get too hesitant, like I did on first hole, I ended up three-putting. I was just like, 'Allright, play your game.' I was lucky, I hit every green except the last. It was nice. I never really was in too much trouble, and I never really had too many worries. It was a good day."
Phil Mahone shot a 71 on Sunday to move up to 2nd place.
Taylor Ratliff finished 3rd after a 73, while Neal Pease came in 4th, and Matt Wade was 5th.
30th Annual Advantage Home Contracting Charlottesville City Golf Championship
1 Bruce (A.J.) Stouffer -6 71 65 71 207
2 Phil Mahone +2 74 70 71 215
3 Taylor Ratliff +3 72 71 73 216
4 Neal Pease +5 72 71 75 218
5 Matt Wade +6 76 73 70 219
6 Chuck Crenshaw +7 70 74 76 220
7 Jay Fisher +7 71 74 75 220
8 Caleb Martin +10 74 74 75 223
9 Jeff Toms +11 76 79 69 224
10 Neil Davis +12 69 76 80 225
11 Scott Garrison +12 71 74 80 225
12 Boston Craddock +13 72 76 78 226
13 Bill Hamilton +14 78 75 74 227
14 Steve Cox +15 75 77 76 228
15 Jackson Bruns +15 72 78 78 228
16 Graham Johnson +16 77 74 78 229
17 Billie Batchelor +18 73 78 80 231
18 Jack Crombie +19 77 76 79 232
19 Jason Hilton +21 81 75 78 234
20 Bob Rotella +21 78 76 80 234
21 Drew Wine +22 74 78 83 235
22 Christopher Beveridge +23 76 81 79 236
23 Mike Riso +23 77 83 76 236
24 Nick Juers +23 75 77 84 236
25 Austin Turner +24 80 80 77 237
26 Forbes Feminella +25 78 79 81 238
27 Eric Branch +28 79 79 83 241
28 Phil Seay +29 78 81 83 242
29 Harry Peery +32 79 86 80 245
30 Kyle Record +33 87 80 79 246
31 Bill Ryals +33 78 84 84 246
32 Donald Robertson +34 81 80 86 247
33 Scott Harper +35 83 80 85 248
34 David Woodside +36 87 85 77 249
35 Greg Crum +36 82 81 86 249
36 Blair Engle +37 84 79 87 250
37 Patrick Foltz +37 83 80 87 250
38 Mike Wade +37 77 85 88 250
39 Kenny Hicks +38 86 83 82 251
40 Jimmy Casella +38 84 85 82 251
41 Todd Williams +40 82 87 84 253
42 Robert Platt +42 86 83 86 255
43 Pip Arnette +42 85 87 83 255
44 Will Bickers +43 81 83 92 256
45 David Michel +45 84 88 86 258
46 Sean Stavitski +50 84 92 87 263
47 Jimmy Vipperman +51 85 86 93 264
48 Lorenzo Dyer +54 92 86 89 267
49 Carl Shade +57 90 86 94 270
50 Ethan Lohr +57 88 88 94 270
51 Matthew Shick +58 100 90 81 271
52 Scott Stavitski +61 92 86 96 274
53 Christopher Yates +63 87 102 87 276
54 Robert Lloyd +66 94 93 92 279
55 Tyler Walker +66 88 98 93 279
56 Jonathan Stevens +69 96 92 94 282
57 Chris Shaner +96 107 98 104 309