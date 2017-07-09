Quantcast

Second Annual Give 65 Event to Benefit Hospice of the Piedmont

List of services provided by Hospice of the Piedmont List of services provided by Hospice of the Piedmont
Rachael Palm with Hospice of the Piedmont Rachael Palm with Hospice of the Piedmont
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A nonprofit that provides end-of-life care to people in central Virginia is asking for the community's help this week.

Home Instead Senior Care is holding its second annual Give 65 event for Hospice of the Piedmont. It’s a 65-hour online event where people can make donations to the nonprofit.

The money raised will go toward helping hospice patients with life-limiting illnesses. 

"We serve any patient, regardless of their ability to pay. So financial instabilities are of really no concern to us. We are going to provide service regardless, so a lot of our fundraising makes up the difference between what patients can pay, what insurance pays, and then that gap,” said Rachael Palm with Hospice of the Piedmont. 

The online giving event starts on Tuesday, July 11, at 6 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

