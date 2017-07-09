Hospice of the Piedmont Hosting Second Annual Give 65 Event

List of services provided by Hospice of the Piedmont

A facility that provides end-of-life care to people in central Virginia is asking for the community's help this week.

Hospice of the Piedmont is hosting its second annual Give 65 event. It’s a 65 hour online event where people can make donations to the nonprofit.

The money raised will go toward helping hospice patients with life-limiting illnesses.

"We serve any patient, regardless of their ability to pay. So financial instabilities are of really no concern to us, we are going to provide service regardless. So a lot of our fundraising makes up the difference between what patients can pay, what insurance pays, and then that gap,” said Rachel Pal with Hospice of the Piedmont

The online giving event starts on Tuesday, July 11, at 6 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Thursday, July 13.