Big Inning Propels Tom Sox to 8-2 Win Over Waynesboro

Michael DeRenzi beat out an infield single in the 4th to keep the inning alive

The Tom Sox scored five runs in the 4th inning, and Charlottesville defeated Waynesboro 8-2 on Saturday night at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark.

Four of the five runs came with two outs, and all five were unearned runs, as the Generals committed three errors in the inning.

Waynesboro totaled five errors in the game.

Charlottesville centerfielder Michael DeRenzi was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

It was a two-out, RBI, infield single by DeRenzi in the 4th which gave the Tom Sox the lead, and allowed Charlottesville to score three more times.

Tom Sox shortstop Bryce Windham went 2-for-4 with a career-high three RBI in the game.

Relief pitcher Justin Sorokowski earned the win, improving his record to 3-0 on the season.

The FSU product struck out three batters and allowed just one earned run in three innings pitched.

First-place Charlottesville (19-6) has a 3 1/2 game lead over Waynesboro in the VBL South Division.

The Valley Baseball League will hold its All-Star Game in Harrisonburg on Sunday.