Victim in South St. Clair Street Fire Dies from Injuries

07/08/2017 Release from Staunton Fire & Rescue:



Staunton, VA – A 67-year-old man who was pulled from an apartment fire on Wednesday has died from the injuries he sustained.



Allen F. Layman was found in the living area of a burning apartment at 211 South St. Clair Street after firefighters forced their way in through the front door.



He was rushed to Augusta Health with serious injuries, later he was then taken to the VCU Evans-Haynes Burn Center at in Richmond where he later died.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire investigators believe it started in the kitchen.



This is the first fire-related fatality in Staunton since 2004.