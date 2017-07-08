Quantcast

Members of the Faith Community Stand Together Against KKK

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Hundreds of members across all faiths banded together on July 8 to protest the Ku Klux Klan.

The Charlottesville Clergy Collective led a counter-protest. The event began with a prayer service and singing at Charlottesville’s United Methodist Church.

Hundreds of people gathered at the church, just blocks away from Justice Park.

Following the prayer service, the group marched and sang as it made its way to the park.

“We are practicing a ministry of presence -- it must be seen that they can’t come here and do whatever they want and spout foolishness without anyone being present to say no...no,” Brenda Brown-Grooms, pastor At New Beginnings Christian Community. 

The clergy-led group walked around Justice Park, making its collective voice heard as the members chanted and sang before disappearing into the massive sea of people.

