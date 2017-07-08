Area NAACP Chapter Holds Counter Rally to the KKK

The Albemarle-Charlottesville chapter of the NAACP countered the KKK by encouraging peace and unity.

The group held its own rally at Jack Jouett Middle School in Albemarle County on July 8.

The rally was peaceful and dozens of people attended.

The event was highlighted with the theme “steadfast and immovable." NAACP representatives and community members filled the cafeteria at Jack Jouett Middle school. The rally kicked off with a prayer, then a few words by the Albemarle Charlottesville NAACP.

Organizers hope the theme “steadfast and immovable” encourages people to hold true to their beliefs, while promoting peace.

"It seems that the country nowadays is just everybody is protesting about one thing or another and it's in such a state of unrest, uncertainly and it hasn't always been like that, we just want people to realize that the NAACP, 108 years we're still here, and we will be about our business of our mission," Janette Boyd Martin; Albemarle Charlottesville NAACP President.

The event was led by a panel made up of people from UVA and other NAACP branches.

On Monday, July 10 the Albemarle Charlottesville NAACP will be holding a conversation about how to react to hate. That will take place at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson School in Charlottesville.