In Lieu of KKK Rally, People in Charlottesville Attend Free Concert on Sprint Pavilion

While the KKK gathered in Justice Park, a free concert was held at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

The event was created as a "safe space" for families to avoid the KKK. The concert opened with Crystal Garden.

It also featured Charlottesville bands like "We are Star Children" and "Chamomile and Whiskey".

Audience members say the Unity Cville show was the perfect example of showing Charlottesville’s inclusive personality.

"You see people of all colors. You know there are people of different religions. You see different sexual preferences and they're here together as one," Marcia Langsam.

Organizers say at least two hundred people were out at the Pavilion enjoying the music.