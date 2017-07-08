CHS Senior A.J. Stouffer Leads Charlottesville City Golf Championship

A.J. Stouffer shot a 6-under par round of 65 on Saturday, and leads the 30th annual Charlottesville City Golf Championship at Meadowcreek Golf Club by seven strokes.

The rising senior at Charlottesville High School eagled his first hole of the day, and shot a 30 on the front nine.

Stouffer is the only player under par through two rounds.

Neal Pease and Taylor Ratliff both shot Even par 71 in the second round, and they are tied for second at 1-over par for the tournament.

Phil Mahone and Chuck Crenshaw are tied for fourth at 2-over par.

The Advantage Handyman City Championship concludes on Sunday.

The first group tees off at 8 AM, while the leaders begin their round at 11 AM.

30th Charlottesville City Championship - 2nd Round

1 Bruce (A.J.) Stouffer -6 71 65 136

2 Neal Pease +1 72 71 143

3 Taylor Ratliff +1 72 71 143

4 Phil Mahone +2 74 70 144

5 Chuck Crenshaw +2 70 74 144

6 Scott Garrison +3 71 74 145

7 Neil Davis +3 69 76 145

8 Jay Fisher +3 71 74 145

9 Caleb Martin +6 74 74 148

10 Boston Craddock +6 72 76 148

11 Matt Wade +7 76 73 149

12 Jackson Bruns +8 72 78 150

13 Graham Johnson +9 77 74 151

14 Billie Batchelor +9 73 78 151

15 Steve Cox +10 75 77 152

16 Nick Juers +10 75 77 152

17 Drew Wine +10 74 78 152

18 Bill Hamilton +11 78 75 153

19 Jack Crombie +11 77 76 153

20 Bob Rotella +12 78 76 154

21 Jeff Toms +13 76 79 155

22 Jason Hilton +14 81 75 156

23 Christopher Beveridge +15 76 81 157

24 Forbes Feminella +15 78 79 157

25 Eric Branch +16 79 79 158

26 Phil Seay +17 78 81 159

27 Austin Turner +18 80 80 160

28 Mike Riso +18 77 83 160

29 Donald Robertson +19 81 80 161

30 Bill Ryals +20 78 84 162

31 Mike Wade +20 77 85 162

32 Blair Engle +21 84 79 163

33 Patrick Foltz +21 83 80 163

34 Scott Harper +21 83 80 163

35 Greg Crum +21 82 81 163

36 Will Bickers +22 81 83 164

37 Harry Peery +23 79 86 165

38 Kyle Record +25 87 80 167

39 Robert Platt +27 86 83 169

40 Jimmy Casella +27 84 85 169

41 Kenny Hicks +27 86 83 169

42 Todd Williams +27 82 87 169

43 Jimmy Vipperman +29 85 86 171

44 David Woodside +30 87 85 172

45 Pip Arnette +30 85 87 172

46 David Michel +30 84 88 172

47 Carl Shade +34 90 86 176

48 Ethan Lohr +34 88 88 176

49 Sean Stavitski +34 84 92 176

50 Lorenzo Dyer +36 92 86 178

51 Scott Stavitski +36 92 86 178

52 Tyler Walker +44 88 98 186

53 Robert Lloyd +45 94 93 187

54 Jonathan Stevens +46 96 92 188

55 Christopher Yates +47 87 102 189

56 Matthew Shick +48 100 90 190

57 Chris Shaner +63 107 98 205