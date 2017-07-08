CHS Senior A.J. Stouffer Leads Charlottesville City Golf Championship

CHS senior A.J. Stouffer CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A.J. Stouffer shot a 6-under par round of 65 on Saturday, and leads the 30th annual Charlottesville City Golf Championship at Meadowcreek Golf Club by seven strokes.
The rising senior at Charlottesville High School eagled his first hole of the day, and shot a 30 on the front nine.
Stouffer is the only player under par through two rounds.
Neal Pease and Taylor Ratliff both shot Even par 71 in the second round, and they are tied for second at 1-over par for the tournament.
Phil Mahone and Chuck Crenshaw are tied for fourth at 2-over par.
The Advantage Handyman City Championship concludes on Sunday.
The first group tees off at 8 AM, while the leaders begin their round at 11 AM.
30th Charlottesville City Championship - 2nd Round
1 Bruce (A.J.) Stouffer -6 71 65 136
2 Neal Pease +1 72 71 143
3 Taylor Ratliff +1 72 71 143
4 Phil Mahone +2 74 70 144
5 Chuck Crenshaw +2 70 74 144
6 Scott Garrison +3 71 74 145
7 Neil Davis +3 69 76 145
8 Jay Fisher +3 71 74 145
9 Caleb Martin +6 74 74 148
10 Boston Craddock +6 72 76 148
11 Matt Wade +7 76 73 149
12 Jackson Bruns +8 72 78 150
13 Graham Johnson +9 77 74 151
14 Billie Batchelor +9 73 78 151
15 Steve Cox +10 75 77 152
16 Nick Juers +10 75 77 152
17 Drew Wine +10 74 78 152
18 Bill Hamilton +11 78 75 153
19 Jack Crombie +11 77 76 153
20 Bob Rotella +12 78 76 154
21 Jeff Toms +13 76 79 155
22 Jason Hilton +14 81 75 156
23 Christopher Beveridge +15 76 81 157
24 Forbes Feminella +15 78 79 157
25 Eric Branch +16 79 79 158
26 Phil Seay +17 78 81 159
27 Austin Turner +18 80 80 160
28 Mike Riso +18 77 83 160
29 Donald Robertson +19 81 80 161
30 Bill Ryals +20 78 84 162
31 Mike Wade +20 77 85 162
32 Blair Engle +21 84 79 163
33 Patrick Foltz +21 83 80 163
34 Scott Harper +21 83 80 163
35 Greg Crum +21 82 81 163
36 Will Bickers +22 81 83 164
37 Harry Peery +23 79 86 165
38 Kyle Record +25 87 80 167
39 Robert Platt +27 86 83 169
40 Jimmy Casella +27 84 85 169
41 Kenny Hicks +27 86 83 169
42 Todd Williams +27 82 87 169
43 Jimmy Vipperman +29 85 86 171
44 David Woodside +30 87 85 172
45 Pip Arnette +30 85 87 172
46 David Michel +30 84 88 172
47 Carl Shade +34 90 86 176
48 Ethan Lohr +34 88 88 176
49 Sean Stavitski +34 84 92 176
50 Lorenzo Dyer +36 92 86 178
51 Scott Stavitski +36 92 86 178
52 Tyler Walker +44 88 98 186
53 Robert Lloyd +45 94 93 187
54 Jonathan Stevens +46 96 92 188
55 Christopher Yates +47 87 102 189
56 Matthew Shick +48 100 90 190
57 Chris Shaner +63 107 98 205