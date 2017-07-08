Jefferson School Hosts Unity Event in Response to KKK Rally

Organizations and community members in Charlottesville are coming together to take part in events that highlight unity in response to the KKK rally.

A gospel choir sang the morning of July 8 at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center to kick off a series of discussions on race. There were around 500 people in attendance.

The discussions included a history of the KKK and an overview of groups that are fighting for equality in Charlottesville.

"It's about sending us a message. What they do is their business, but what we do is our business, and our business is to define for ourselves who are and what our values are,” Andrea Douglass; Exec. Dir. JSAAHC.

Organizers say the next step now is to prepare for August 12th for the expected “Unite the Right” event. That event is scheduled by White activist Jason Kessler. It should take place at Emancipation Park.

Outside the Jefferson school, kids got to enjoy a bounce house, free snow cones, and other treats.