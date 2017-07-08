KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park

Police in riot gear clear protesters to make room for members of a KKK group to rally at Justice Park

Members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK gather at Justice Park in Charlottesville

Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.

Officers cleared a path through crowds of protesters for the North Carolina-based hate group to safely hold its rally, which got underway around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Roughly 40 people, some in Klan robes and carrying flags, gathered around the base of the statute to Confederate General Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson. In permit paperwork filed with the city, the KKK had estimated 100 people would attend its one-hour rally.

The Loyal White Knights of the KKK said the rally was to support Southern heritage.

"They're trying to erase our history, and it's not right what they're doing," said Klansman Douglas Barker.

Charlottesville City Council had voted to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and rename Lee and Jackson parks to Emancipation and Justice parks respectively. Council has not discussed removing the statue of Jackson.

"We believe in preserving our country's heritage. We don't go into other countries and take down their monuments," Barker said.

Crowds packed the area in and around Justice Park before the event got underway, along with dozens of law enforcement officers. Some engaged in a counter protest of the Klan event, including people with Black Lives Matter and the Charlottesville Clergy Collective.

"I just want to say that they [the Klan] represent the past, we represent the future. We need to all realize they are violent, gun totting people, and we are actually standing on the side of protecting people's rights," Lacy MacAuley said.

"People need to know that you can't ignore this, ignoring this is what they want. So you can't just walk away and turn away, because they are going to get what they want, whether you're here or not so you need to be here," said Erin Morris.

The counter protester started peacefully, with people singing songs, playing music, and holding signs. The scene turned hectic as soon as Klan members arrived.

"That's their right. Free speech. We're not trying to take any body's rights away. The only thing we're doing is fighting for the white race. We're the only organization in America that's fighting for white civil rights," said the Klansman.

“What's happening here in Charlottesville can be happening to you America. This is a small Southern town... this is ridiculous," said protester Jalane Schmidt.

Protestors around the park chanted different things, but stressed one thing; standing together.

Officers began escorting the rally participants shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Officers did make arrests before and after the rally. Law enforcement units were outfitted with riot gear during the rally, and continued to be in use when protesters did not disperse after the event. Police resorted to using chemical irritant when people would not back away as authorities worked to safely remove members of the hate group.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.