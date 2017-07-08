KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville ParkPosted: Updated:
Viewer Poll
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 282 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 5%
- 1087 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 11%
- 2545 votes
- Don't change anything
- 80%
- 18782 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 708 votes
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.
-
Lee Statue Vandalized Ahead of KKK Rally in Charlottesville
The statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park was vandalized sometime overnight between Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. The statue was tagged with graffiti and covered in red paint.
-
Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally
On July 8, the Charlottesville Police Department will close the following roadways from Noon until the conclusion of the event.
-
Updated: Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.
-
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally Saturday by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.
-
Council Candidate Plans 'Unity in the Community' Event to Counter KKK Rally
Kenneth Jackson, an independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council, plans to offer a community event to counter an upcoming controversial rally.
-
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.
-
Charlottesville Officials Present Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally
Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
-