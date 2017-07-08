Head Coach Augie Busch Leaves UVa Swim Program

Busch was named the ACC Coach of the Year three times.

Augie Busch is leaving the UVa program to become the head coach at Arizona

Virginia men's and women's swimming and diving head coach Augie Busch is leaving the Cavaliers' program to become the head coach at the University of Arizona.

Busch graduated from Arizona in 1998, and served as an assistant coach with the Wildcats for eight seasons under his father, Frank Busch.

Augie Busch has been the head coach at UVa for the last four years.

The Wahoo women won the ACC championship three times during his tenure.

They finished in fifth place at the NCAA Championships twice, which is the best finish in school history.

The UVa men had their 14-year run of conference championships end when Busch took over the program from longtime coach Mark Bernardino in 2013, and the Cavalier women saw their streak of nine consecutive ACC titles end this season.

At the 2016 Olympic Game in Rio, Leah Smith won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. women’s 800-meter freestyle relay team, and a bronze medal as an individual in the 400-meter freestyle.