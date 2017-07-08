Habitat for Humanity Holds Dedication for New Charlottesville Homes

Habitat for Humanity Holds Dedication for New Charlottesville HomesPosted: Updated:
Habitat for Humanity home along Cleveland Avenue in Charlottesville
Dan Rosensweig
Habitat for Humanity Holds Dedication for New Charlottesville HomesMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story