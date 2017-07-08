Habitat for Humanity Holds Dedication for New Charlottesville Homes

Two families in Charlottesville are moving into brand new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

More than 500 volunteers teamed up to build houses along Cleveland Avenue.

The two homes went to the Hussain family, who fled from Afghanistan to the U.S. in 2007, and the Martin family of Albemarle County.

The project was completed within just a few months.

"They both worked so hard and have come so far. One has come from across the world. The other comes from across town, but each of their journeys have been quiet spectacular. The fact they can come to this place, this sanction of love and welcoming just makes this all feel really good," said Dan Rosensweig with Habitat for Humanity.

Representatives for both families thanked the volunteers for the houses and said they are "forever grateful and happy to finally be home."